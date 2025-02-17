A Growth Mindset

Feb. 17, 2025 7:07 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.09K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • For more than two years, inflation news was the prime mover of market prices; we think last week confirmed that a new dynamic is in play.
  • Our analysis of the principal components driving current returns suggests that the market now assigns more importance to changes in GDP growth expectations.
  • Last Wednesday’s unexpectedly high U.S. inflation data was a significant test for this analysis, and the market took it largely in stride. That underlines our view that investors need to shift from an “inflation mindset” to a “growth mindset” to understand current dynamics.

Only 1 of 5 ladders reach in ascending order

PM Images

By Jeff Blazek, CFA, Co-CIO, & Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA, Co-CIO

For more than two years, inflation news was the prime mover of market prices; we think last week confirmed that a new dynamic is in play.

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.09K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News