Super Micro Computer: Make Sure You Buy Before Feb 25
Summary
- SMCI missed revenue estimates for the Dec'24 quarter and also revenue guidance estimates for Mar'25 and FY25. But I am bullish due to a 65% growth outlook for FY26.
- Margin erosion is a headwind and although there are positive catalysts ahead associated with new Blackwell products, I am unsure about whether those margin boosts would be permanent.
- Valuations have corrected sharply closer to longer-term averages. SMCI stock trades at a ~30% premium to those averages currently, but this is justified given >60% YoY growth ahead.
- Relative technicals on SMCI vs SPX500 show bullish strength ahead as the buyers react strongly off a key support level.
- Management has unequivocally assured investors that they would meet the 25 Feb '25 deadline to catch up on delayed filings. There are also no changes to previously reported financials. I think this is lifting an overhang on the stock. It seems opportune to buy before 25 Feb.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I intend to buy shares of SMCI in the coming week.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.