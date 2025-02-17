Super Micro Computer: Make Sure You Buy Before Feb 25

Hunting Alpha
5.82K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • SMCI missed revenue estimates for the Dec'24 quarter and also revenue guidance estimates for Mar'25 and FY25. But I am bullish due to a 65% growth outlook for FY26.
  • Margin erosion is a headwind and although there are positive catalysts ahead associated with new Blackwell products, I am unsure about whether those margin boosts would be permanent.
  • Valuations have corrected sharply closer to longer-term averages. SMCI stock trades at a ~30% premium to those averages currently, but this is justified given >60% YoY growth ahead.
  • Relative technicals on SMCI vs SPX500 show bullish strength ahead as the buyers react strongly off a key support level.
  • Management has unequivocally assured investors that they would meet the 25 Feb '25 deadline to catch up on delayed filings. There are also no changes to previously reported financials. I think this is lifting an overhang on the stock. It seems opportune to buy before 25 Feb.

2025 Year February Calendar. 3d Rendering

doomu

Performance Assessment

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has significantly outperformed the S&P500 (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO) since my last update on the stock:

As I had not rated it a 'Buy', this has been a missed opportunity for alpha

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
5.82K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I intend to buy shares of SMCI in the coming week.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
SMCI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News