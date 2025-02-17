DeepSeek Is Good News For The AI Gold Rush
Summary
- Recently, a more economical Chinese DeepSeek model caused lots of wild gyrations of most tech stocks. Net-net, the tech market ended down only 3-4%.
- That many big techs rose sharply, such as GOOGL, AMZN, and META, reminds us of what stage we are traversing in the gold rush. Those stocks rising clearly suggest that we are in the mining stage of the gold rush and not in the ingot stage.
- I believe DeepSeek will ultimately be viewed as a boon to the AI industry. It reduces the cost of participating in the AI gold rush and broadens the number of institutions and people who can afford to play.
