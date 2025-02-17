Greg Donaldson is the author of "The Hidden Power of Rising Dividend Investing." Greg has been in the securities business since 1975 and has founded or co-founded three investment management firms and two families of mutual funds. He is a member of the board of directors of the Donaldson Family, LLC, and Donaldson Research Partners, LLC. Greg graduated from Purdue University with a BS is Economics in 1970. Greg is married with two children and resides with his family in McCutchanville, a suburb north of Evansville, Indiana. He spends his summers in Sisters, Oregon.