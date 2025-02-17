Parnassus Value Equity Fund Q4 And 2024 Annual Investment Commentary
- The Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Investor Shares) returned -1.48% (net of fees) for the quarter, slightly outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index’s -1.98%.
- The Real Estate and Industrials sectors were the largest contributors to relative performance, due to favorable stock selection.
- We increased our overweight to the information Technology (IT) sector with the addition of Applied Materials, the world’s largest supplier of wafer fabrication equipment for semiconductors.
- A continuation of the shift in investor sentiment toward more economically sensitive sectors could support a broadening of the stock market rally, especially in value stocks.
At Parnassus Investments, we invest responsibly to build wealth for our clients. We select businesses that we believe have increasingly relevant products or services, sustainable competitive advantages and quality management teams for our high conviction portfolios. Every investment we make must meet rigorous fundamental and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
