Parnassus Value Equity Fund Q4 And 2024 Annual Investment Commentary

Parnassus Investments
24 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • The Parnassus Value Equity Fund (Investor Shares) returned -1.48% (net of fees) for the quarter, slightly outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index’s -1.98%.
  • The Real Estate and Industrials sectors were the largest contributors to relative performance, due to favorable stock selection.
  • We increased our overweight to the information Technology (IT) sector with the addition of Applied Materials, the world’s largest supplier of wafer fabrication equipment for semiconductors.
  • A continuation of the shift in investor sentiment toward more economically sensitive sectors could support a broadening of the stock market rally, especially in value stocks.

A double exposure image of skyscrapers with overlay of financial graphs, set against a blurred background, illustrating the concept of business growth

peshkov

Performance

Annualized Returns (%)

As of 12/31/20243 Mos.

1 Yr.

3 Yr.

5 Yr.

10 Yr.

MUTF:PARWX – Investor Shares-1.48

12.01

3.15

12.89

12.25

MUTF:PFPWX – Institutional Shares-1.42

12.27

3.39

13.14

12.49

Russell 1000

This article was written by

Parnassus Investments
24 Followers
At Parnassus Investments, we invest responsibly to build wealth for our clients. We select businesses that we believe have increasingly relevant products or services, sustainable competitive advantages and quality management teams for our high conviction portfolios. Every investment we make must meet rigorous fundamental and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Parnassus Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

About PARWX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PARWX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PARWX
--
PFPWX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News