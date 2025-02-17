One thing I haven’t shared about myself on this forum is that I have the good fortune to be able to hang out with toddlers on occasion. I have no kids that I know of, so
Buying More Byrna
Summary
- Byrna's stock has surged 169% in a year, outperforming the S&P 500's 19.3% gain.
- The company has shown excellent financial performance, swinging from a loss to a profit, and remains debt-free, which is impressive for its growth stage.
- Byrna's main challenge is awareness, but influencer partnerships are effectively addressing this issue.
- Insider ownership is significant, with the CEO holding 5.9% of shares, indicating strong internal confidence in the company's future prospects.
I bought another 300 shares. That will likely conclude my buying of this name, as I already have an outsized (for me) position here.
