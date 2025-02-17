Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund Q4 And 2024 Annual Investment Commentary
Summary
- The Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund (Investor Shares) returned -2.45% (net of fees) for the quarter, underperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index’s 8.14% return.
- Stock selection broadly hampered performance. Information Technology detracted the most from a sector perspective, though software provider Atlassian Corporation was the largest single contributor to performance.
- The Fund increased its overweight position in Industrials, to the point that it was the Fund's largest relative overweight at the end of the quarter.
- The Fund’s emphasis on quality weighed on performance as returns were driven by multiple expansion and stock price momentum.
