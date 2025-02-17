Parnassus Fixed Income Fund Q4 And 2024 Annual Investment Commentary
Summary
- The Parnassus Fixed Income Fund (Investor shares) returned -2.48% (net of fees) for the fourth-quarter period, outperforming the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index’s -3.06% return.
- Security selection within mortgage-backed security passthroughs contributed to performance, while selection within U.S. Treasuries was a slight detractor.
- The relative outperformance of MBS Passthroughs was mostly driven by current coupon 30-year mortgage securities.
- A stable monetary policy environment and easing uncertainty around key fiscal policies should support continued moderation in mortgage price volatility.
