Moderate, Steady Growth Expected For U.S. Q1 GDP

James Picerno
6.62K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • US economic activity is on track to maintain a moderate growth rate in 2025’s first quarter.
  • Today’s initial Q1 estimate projects that the 2%-plus pace reported for Q4 by the Bureau of Economic Analysis will continue in the current quarter.
  • A useful benchmark to monitor for assessing how expectations change is the median GDP nowcast..

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

US economic activity is on track to maintain a moderate growth rate in 2025’s first quarter, according to the median for several nowcasts compiled by CapitalSpectator.com. Today’s initial Q1 estimate projects that the 2%-plus pace reported for Q4

This article was written by

James Picerno
6.62K Followers
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News