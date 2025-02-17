Short Note On Presidents' Day

  • Japan's Q4 GDP was stronger than expected, and Q3 growth was revised higher.
  • European benchmark 10-year bond yields are up 3-5 bps.
  • The euro is trading quietly within Friday's range, albeit mostly softer.

There are two notable developments today. First, Japan's Q4 GDP was stronger than expected and Q3 growth was revised higher. The net impact is a stronger yen, rise in Japanese rates, and slightly greater confidence that the BOJ will hike rates

