For nearly fifteen years, international equities as measured by the iShares MSCI All Country World Index ex U.S. (ACWX) have underperformed the U.S. market, or S&P 500 Index, by a substantial margin. The green line on the below chart represents
May Be Time To Consider International Equities
Summary
- For nearly fifteen years, international equities as measured by the iShares MSCI All Country World Index ex U.S. have underperformed the U.S. market, or S&P 500 Index, by a substantial margin.
- An important variable for investors to consider when investing internationally is the strength or weakness of one's home currency.
- The international environment faces some headwinds, not the least of which is the continued war in Ukraine and tariff issues proposed by the U.S.
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanwealth.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)