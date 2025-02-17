The a2 Milk Company Limited (ACOPF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCPK:ACOPF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
David Bortolussi - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
David Muscat - Chief Financial Officer
Li Xiao - Chief Executive, Greater China
Yohan Senaratne - Managing Director, International
Eleanor Khor - Managing Director, ANZ and Strategy
Conference Call Participants
Sam Teeger - Citi
Thomas Kierath - Barrenjoey
Matt Montgomerie - Forsyth Barr
Phillip Kimber - E&P
Adrian Allbon - Jarden
Josephine Forde - Bank of America
Lisa Deng - Goldman Sachs
Richard Barwick - CLSA
Marcus Curley - UBS
Julia de Sterke - Morgan Stanley
Stephen Ridgewell - Craigs Investment Partners
David Bortolussi
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for The a2 Milk Company's Interim Results Presentation for the First Half of FY'25. My name is David Bortolussi, I'm the Managing Director and CEO, and today, I'm joined on the call by our CFO, Dave Muscat and leaders from our regions, Li Xiao; Yohan Senaratne; and Eleanor Khor. The team and I will present the results and outlook and as always, there will be time at the end for questions.
Starting on Slide 4. I'm very pleased to share the results of our team's execution of our growth strategy, which has delivered another period of strong operational and financial performance. We experienced significant supply constraints during the period, which we've overcome and continue to focus on driving growth in China and Other markets within and outside of the Infant category. Our ongoing focus on brand investment, product innovation and supply chain transformation have enabled us to continue to grow in challenging market conditions.
Our solid first half results and positive momentum going into the second half have resulted in us upgrading our FY'25 full year guidance, which I'll
- Read more current ACOPF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts