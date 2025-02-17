BlueScope Steel Limited (BLSFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCPK:BLSFF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 16, 2025 6:00 PM ET

Mark Vassella - Chief Executive Officer

David Fallu - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Steyn - Macquarie

Lee Power - UBS

Ramoun Lazar - Jefferies

Daniel Kang - CLSA

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Brook Campbell-Crawford - Barrenjoey

Owen Birrell - RBC

Harry Saunders - Evans and Partners

Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan

Rohan Gallagher - Jarden

Paul McTaggart - Citi

Chen Jiang - Bank of America

Mark Vassella

Good morning, and welcome to BlueScope's First Half FY '25 Financial Results Presentation. I'm Mark Vassella, and I'm joined this morning by David Fallu, our Chief Financial Officer. David and I will take you through the results materials. After which, we'll have time for Q&A.

We're joining you today from BlueScope's head office in Melbourne, part of the Eastern Kulin Nation. I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Wurundjeri peoples. We pay our respects to elders, past, present and emerging and all First Nations people joining us today.

Now to the highlights. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and bottom of the cycle conditions in the first half of FY '25, BlueScope remained profitable, demonstrating our business model's resilience. The business produced an underlying EBIT of $309 million and a return on invested capital of 8.1% against these challenging macro conditions.

During the half, we delivered $162 million in shareholder returns and finished with an $88 million net cash balance sheet. Critically, we're ensuring we're balancing near-term performance with longer-term growth. I'll touch on this in more detail shortly, but in short, we're well underway on our $200 million cost and productivity program and are actively identifying additional opportunities to bolster performance. And we have an exciting pipeline of growth opportunities that we're working through. Together, this will deliver a target $500 million