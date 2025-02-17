Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0950 per share, kept unchanged from its prior distribution and $0.38 per share annualized for a 9.3% dividend yield. The yield has increased significantly since the start of
Clipper Realty: Remarkable Q4 Reignites Bull Case, 9.3% Dividend Yield A Strong Buy
Summary
- Clipper Realty's 9.3% dividend yield is significantly elevated due to a broad REIT pullback, presenting a strong buy opportunity with robust revenue growth and record FFO.
- The REIT's fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter revenue rose 9.1% year-over-year, driven by positive leasing spreads, with FFO providing substantial 200% coverage on dividend payments.
- CLPR's current yield is excessively high compared to its financial health, suggesting a fair price of at least $6 per share.
- The portfolio is 98.9% leased, generating an annualized base rent of $147.52 million, highlighting the REIT's strong rent generation and undervalued market position.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.