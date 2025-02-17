The AI theme has had its fits and starts so far in 2025, but it’s more popular than ever in terms of mentions on conference calls. According to Goldman Sachs, half of all Q4 earnings calls cited “AI” in one form
Zeta Global: A Massive Move Expected After Earnings, I See Upside Ahead
Summary
- AI remains a hot topic, with major firms investing heavily, but small caps like Zeta Global face valuation challenges and competition.
- Despite past controversies, I maintain a buy rating on ZETA, driven by strong revenue growth, political ad spending, and positive free cash flow.
- ZETA's Q4 earnings report is expected to be volatile, with significant market movement anticipated; investors should position size appropriately.
- Technical analysis shows mixed signals, but the long-term trend is bullish, with potential resistance at $26-$28 and support near $16.
