Selling 0 days-to-expiry ("0DTE") covered calls is a strategy that has revolutionized the derivative income ETF space due to its ability to capture more upside and similar income as their monthly counterparts, albeit with less downside protection. Funds like Roundhill's XDTE have
TSPY Vs. ISPY: Advantages Of Active Management In Options Trading
Summary
- Selling 0 days-to-expiry (0DTE) covered calls offers high income and upside potential with less downside protection compared to monthly covered call funds.
- TSPY's active management approach generated consistent distributions yielding 14% while outperforming both ISPY and the S&P 500 in total returns.
- ISPY's passive, formulaic strategy provides predictable returns but suffers from volatile distributions, making TSPY a potential superior alternative if performance continues.
- Despite TSPY's impressive early performance, I recommend buying it alongside other funds like GPIX, SPYI, and ISPY due to its limited history and liquidity concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.