Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) outperformed the broader market index by 18% since its launch in early 2022. Nevertheless, the fund appears well-positioned to generate one of the highest returns in 2025 because of its active portfolio management
CGDV: 2025 Could Be One Of Its Best Years Amid Earnings Growth, Cheap Valuation
Summary
- CGDV's portfolio, rich in industrials, health care, and tech sectors, is poised for robust earnings growth and market-beating returns in 2025.
- Despite its high growth stock exposure, CGDV's blend of value and defensive stocks lowers overall risk, making it a solid investment option.
- CGDV's attractive valuation, low expense ratio, and strong liquidity further enhance its potential for long-term market-beating returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.