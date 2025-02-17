Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:YAMHF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 12, 2025 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yuuko Kurabe - Corporate Communications

Katsuaki Watanabe - President, CEO, and Representative Director

Shitara Motofumi - Executive Vice President and Representative Director

Yuuko Kurabe

We would like to begin the 2024 explanation of our earnings and also the new medium-term management plan. I'm your moderator today. I'm from Corporate Communications. My name is Kurabe. Thank you very much. Before going into the explanations, let me introduce today's participants. President, CEO, and Representative Director, Katsuaki Watanabe; Executive Vice President and Representative Director, Shitara Motofumi.

Today, we'd like to give you an outline of our business results, then explain our new medium-term management plan. After the presentations, we will take questions from the media, and then there will be time for photographs. We plan to end at 16:45. And today's materials can be found on the Yamaha Motor Corporate site.

Now, let's begin the earnings presentation. Mr. Watanabe, please.

Katsuaki Watanabe

I'm from Yamaha Motor. My name is Watanabe. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend Yamaha Motor's explanation meeting today, and I'd also like to thank you for your constant understanding and support of our business activities. Thank you.

Now, please let me give you an overview of our business results. First, the key points of our business results. Please turn to Page 4. Our 2024 business results, year-on-year, we saw increased revenues, lower profits. Compared to the revised forecast we announced on November the 6th at our third quarter business results announcement, we saw lower revenues and profits. Revenue, thanks to higher unit shipments in motorcycles and the weaker yen, increased from the previous year.

Profits fell approximately JPY62 billion from last year. Approximately JPY50 billion of this