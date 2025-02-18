Coherent Is On Track - Maintaining 'Hold'

Feb. 17, 2025 10:12 PM ETCoherent Corp. (COHR) StockCOHR
Florian Muller
488 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Coherent's Networking segment drives top-line growth of 27% with a 56% YoY increase, while other segments lag, raising concerns about diversification.
  • Profitability has improved, with gross margins rising to 38.2%, driven by AI datacenter demand in the Communications market.
  • Significant headroom for market share gains present a wildcard element, and the AI datacenter narrative must stay intact.
  • An increased discount rate and reduced free cash flow conversion temper enthusiasm, despite strong growth and Seeking Alpha's Strong Buy rating.
  • Bold investors find yet another quality datacenter infrastructure company in COHR stock.

Optical gigabit sfp modules for network switch. Network administrator installing sfp module for fiber optics cable connecting.

Yori Meirizan

Diversification Versus Pure Play - Checking The Narrative (Q2 Update)

After my first Coherent coverage in August 2024, I announced that I would continue to monitor the company's numbers. Now, half a year later, we have two more quarters to evaluate on. See

This article was written by

Florian Muller
488 Followers
Excellent academic Finance background and Finance professional with five years of cumulative experience in Consulting and Auditing firms including a professional Valuation position, Controlling positions and Freelance Analyst work.I often rate hold/neutral, even when my inclination is bullish or bearish. Rating systems don't consider time horizons or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make decisions.My approach is mostly value-oriented. However, valuation is rarely an appropriate short- to mid-term timing indicator, but rather hints at long-term chances or risks. In my pieces, I assign the written word and data presented more value than a simple rating.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COHR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COHR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News