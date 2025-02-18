Evidence is mounting that average annual price returns from stocks over the next 10 years will be close to zero. If true, many investors will become dissatisfied with simply buying and holding stocks and revert to market timing like they
Why The Coming Market Correction Will Bring Back Market Timing
Summary
- Evidence suggests that the average annual return from stocks over the next 10 years will be very low, prompting an investor shift from buy-and-hold to market timing.
- Graphs show a high correlation between the Shiller CAPE PE ratio and 10 year market returns; the current ratio of 38 suggests a near-zero price gain in the S&P by 2035.
- A mixed strategy of 35% buy-and-hold and 35% market timing is proposed, focusing on outperforming stocks and sentiment-based timing.
- Avoid shorting the market; instead, develop a well-thought-out strategy designed to navigate the anticipated low-return environment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.