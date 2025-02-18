On February 5, GSK (NYSE:GSK) (OTCPK:GLAXF) released financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, which were met with mixed reactions by Mr. Market due to the relatively weak performance of its vaccine franchise.
GSK's Strong Performance: Why I'm Upgrading To 'Strong Buy'
Summary
- GSK's revenue and EPS exceeded my expectations and those of analysts, thanks to the strong performance of its oncology and HIV franchises.
- So, Ojjaara/Omjjara sales amounted to $150 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, more than tripling year-on-year.
- While sales of the HIV therapy called Cabenuva also did not disappoint, totaling $396 million, up 23.8% quarter-on-quarter.
- GSK also raised its 2031 sales outlook to £40 billion from £38 billion.
- In this article, you will learn about other reasons why I am upgrading GSK's rating from 'Buy' to 'Strong Buy.'
