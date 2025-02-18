CME Group: A High-Quality Dividend Grower Available At Fair Value
Summary
- CME Group has a dividend yield and a P/E ratio of 23.71, with a robust 10-year growth rate of 8%.
- The stock appears undervalued due to its strong balance sheet and market moat, presenting a potential buying opportunity.
- CME Group owns the world's largest derivatives exchanges, including CME, NYMEX, and COMEX, enhancing its market position.
- Trading around $250 with an intrinsic value of approximately $404, CME Group offers significant upside potential and a strong margin of safety.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.