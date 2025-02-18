Riding The Semiconductor Boom: Why ASM International Is Poised For Growth

(14min)

Summary

  • ASM International, a leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer, is positioned for growth due to rising semiconductor demand, particularly in AI, automotive electronics, and data storage sectors.
  • Despite geopolitical risks and China dependency, ASM's expansion into silicon carbide wafers for EVs and solar power, along with robust R&D, supports a positive outlook.
  • The company has had consistent revenue growth and stable profit margins, with a DCF valuation indicating a modest upside of 4.78%, suggesting long-term investment potential.
  • Given the strong tailwinds and strategic investments, I recommend a BUY on ASMIY stock, anticipating significant growth beyond the short-term headwinds.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Overview

ASM International NV (OTCQX:ASMIY) is a Europe-based leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer. They specialize in deposition technologies, particularly Atomic Layer Deposition. Deposition is the process of coating a silicon wafer with extremely thin layers of materials in order to build

This article was written by

Fin Analyst
12 Followers
Equity investor with focus on long term and medium term value. Focuses on companies with good fundamentals with a long haul for investing and sector agnostic. Have passed CFA Level 1. Looking forward to building a base as an independent blogger on equity research reports.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

