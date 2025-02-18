Cross-Border Boom: Visa's Next Big Play

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Summary

  • Visa's net revenue rose 10% YoY to $9.5B, with cross-border volume surging 16%, driven by global travel recovery.
  • Tap to Pay penetration hit 74%, and tokenized credentials grew 44% YoY, reinforcing Visa’s network effect and security.
  • Strategic deals with ICBC (China) and SBI (India) position V for long-term growth in high-potential regions.
  • Value-added services grew 18% YoY, while commercial payments expanded with key deals like DoorDash and iFood Pago.
  • APAC payments volume grew just 1% YoY, facing FX volatility, competition from domestic networks, and regulatory challenges.

Blank credit card on abstract background

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since my November 2024 buy rating, Visa (NYSE:V) (NEOE:VISA:CA) has surged 22%, outperforming the S&P 500's 7% gain. Q1-25 earnings reaffirm my bullish stance, with net revenue up 10% YoY, driven by strong digital adoption and

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

