Physically-Backed Gold ETFs Do Not Lend Their Gold

World Gold Council
680 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • There has been a lot of discussion in the market about sourcing gold, the gold lease rate, and borrowing gold from ETFs.
  • I thought it would be worth breaking down some details on one specific area of the market, which is often misunderstood.
  • US-listed physically-backed gold ETFs, including GLD and IAU, do not lend their gold.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

Let me be crystal clear and upfront — gold ETFs do not lend their gold.

This includes SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), SPDR Gold Mini Shares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)1

This article was written by

World Gold Council
680 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News