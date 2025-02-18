Physically-Backed Gold ETFs Do Not Lend Their Gold
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), IAU, IGT:CA, GLDM, SGOL, BAR, IAUM, OUNZ, AAAU, XAUUSD:CUR
Summary
- There has been a lot of discussion in the market about sourcing gold, the gold lease rate, and borrowing gold from ETFs.
- I thought it would be worth breaking down some details on one specific area of the market, which is often misunderstood.
- US-listed physically-backed gold ETFs, including GLD and IAU, do not lend their gold.
