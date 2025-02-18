Airbus Starts Year With $5 Billion In Airplane Orders

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Airbus delivered 766 airplanes in 2024, narrowly missing its target but showing strong performance in the final months, signaling a positive outlook for 2025.
  • Airbus started 2025 with $5.7 billion in orders, including 55 airplanes, despite four cancellations, reflecting strong demand across single aisle, wide body, and freighter segments.
  • January saw a decline in deliveries to 25 airplanes, valued at $1.5 billion, but this is typical due to seasonal factors and not indicative of annual performance.
  • I maintain a buy rating for Airbus stock, expecting continued strong order inflow and improved delivery efficiency as supply chain issues ease.
Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) delivered 766 airplanes in 2024. The year marked another challenging year for the European jet maker, but the company increased deliveries in the final months and came extremely close to the delivery target, while for

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EADSF, BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

