Marqeta: Slightly Overvalued, Downtrend May Not Be Over Yet
Summary
- Marqeta's stock dropped 40% after lowering Q4'24 guidance, but the company's shift from Block dependency and growing customer base show potential for recovery.
- Despite revenue growth, Marqeta's net income remains negative, though free cash flow and low debt levels indicate financial stability.
- Regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs pose short-term challenges, but high TVP and revenue growth suggest a positive mid to long-term outlook.
- Intrinsic value calculations suggest a slightly overvalued stock; I rate Marqeta as a HOLD, awaiting Q4 earnings for potential changes.
