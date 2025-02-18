Procore Technologies: Remain Buy Rated On Growth Acceleration Beyond FY25

Summary

  • Procore Technologies maintains a buy rating due to strong execution, a promising GTM transition, and Procore Pay as a significant growth catalyst.
  • 4Q24 results showed a 16% y/y revenue growth to $302 million, with notable cRPO growth and a significant increase in customers with >$1 million ARR.
  • PCOR's GTM transition is driving enterprise expansion, evidenced by multiple seven-figure ARR contracts and improved sales productivity from a specialist-driven model.

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) (published on 5th July 2024) was a buy rating (one that has worked very well, with share price up 30% since) because of the structural tailwind that PCOR enjoys. PCOR continues to

I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

