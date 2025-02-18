Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) is a technology company that integrates genomic and clinical information into its AI platform to offer next-generation products. This means its main clients will be physicians, researchers, and patients. Recently, TEM has made some interesting bets like the acquisition of
Tempus AI Is A Buy On Dips In The AI-Driven Healthcare Sector
Summary
- TEM basically mixes genomic and clinical data with AI. This is at the core of their new offerings for precision diagnostics and personalized treatments.
- Recently, they’ve made some interesting moves like acquiring Ambry Genetics, launching the Olivia health app, and collaborating with IFLI.
- TEM also has other innovative assets like xT CDx, xH tests, and enhanced Tempus One that I think position it perfectly for agentic AI diagnostics.
- However, note that TEM now trades at a relatively high premium, and I think there may be some cash burn and dilution risks now.
- Nevertheless, TEM’s revenues are likely to continue growing as it capitalizes on the new AI/Healthcare trend. This is why I rate it a “Buy on dips” type of stock.
