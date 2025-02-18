Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is approaching a pivotal moment in 2025, one that could redefine its future. I believe Altimmune offers a compelling risk-reward profile, and as such, I am long the stock - mindful of the inherent risks tied to this
Altimmune's Catalytic Moment In 2025: Pemvidutide's Phase 2b Trial In MASH
Summary
- Altimmune is a single-molecule company currently trading at a $0.5 billion market cap with a favorable risk-reward profile.
- The company's existence depends almost entirely on the outcome of the Phase 2 trial for pemvidutide in MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis).
- Pemvidutide has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial for a related liver disease but has yet to demonstrate efficacy in the target indication of MASH.
- Direct peers such as Akero Therapeutics and Madrigal have more advanced clinical trials and are valued at $2 billion and $7 billion, respectively, implying significant upside potential for ALT stock.
- Comparable catalysts for MASH show that Altimmune, with positive Phase 2 data, could experience a market cap expansion of $475 million, equating to an almost 80% upside.
