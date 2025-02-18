Janus Henderson Growth And Income Managed Account Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The Portfolio returned 0.65% (gross) and the S&P 500® Index returned 2.41%.
  • Stock selection in the financials sector contributed to relative performance, while stock selection in information technology and consumer discretionary detracted.
  • We have valuation concerns but remain optimistic about economic, earnings, and secular growth prospects.

innovative business dashboards data analysis kpi financial digital erp performance UI report system

hirun

