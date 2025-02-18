Thompson Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

The Bond Fund produced a total return of 1.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The Fund’s total return for all of 2024 was 11.53% versus 3.76% and 4.72% for its benchmark and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Credit 1-5 Year Index, respectively.
When the Fund’s performance returned a sharp 4.38% during the first quarter of 2024, we reiterated our belief that such a return was just the beginning, and that investors still had competitive returns ahead of them.
Performance
