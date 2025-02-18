TIM S.A. Q4: Solid Guidance Opens Doors For Further Upside

Feb. 18, 2025 8:15 AM ETTIM S.A. (TIMB) StockTIIAY, TIMB
Bernard Zambonin
897 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • TIM S.A. remains a strong investment with defensive appeal, solid dividends, and low volatility, despite economic challenges in Brazil and currency devaluation.
  • Q4 2024 results showed strong net profit growth and promising guidance for 2025-2027, projecting sustainable revenue growth and disciplined CapEx spending.
  • Updated valuation model suggests a 10% upside potential, with a new price target of $16.83 for TIMB's ADR, reflecting robust dividend distributions.
  • Key risks include high inflation, competitive dynamics, and currency fluctuations, but the company's guidance outpaces inflation, supporting a bullish outlook.

Store of Italian telecommunications company (TIM S.P.A. Telecom Italia).

RobsonPL

Investment Thesis

Brazil's third-largest telecom company, TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)—a subsidiary of TIM S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY)—reported solid Q4 2024 earnings results on February 11th, with its ADR jumping double digits in subsequent trading sessions.

The investment thesis for TIM S.A. remains

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin
897 Followers
I am a researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Previously, I contributed to TheStreet and currently write for platforms such as TipRanks and GuruFocus. Here at Seeking Alpha, my goal is to provide insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TIMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TIMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TIMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News