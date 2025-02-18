Has The U.S. Cracked The OPEC Cartel?

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Prices and production
It's not easy to decide oil strategy in the current climate. Fresh reports over the weekend suggested that OPEC+ delegates were considering a delay in restoring output, before they were denied by major producer Russia. While OPEC+ members meet monthly to set quotas for crude production, there will be more on the table next time around with oil (CL1:COM) recently giving up all its gains seen since the beginning of the year.
Crude reality: A promise by President Trump to "drill, baby, drill" will continue to see America produce more crude than any country on record, while the threat of tariffs on global growth has also weighed on prices. It's despite new sanctions on nations like Iran and commitments by the U.S. to cut the oil exports of the Islamic Republic. Meanwhile, many big countries like China and India are still getting their crude from shadow fleets, and members within OPEC+ have pumped more than their official quotas in a test that can challenge the cartel's unity.
OPEC+ is currently cutting 5.85M barrels per day, which is about 5.7% of global supply, and in December, the group extended its latest cuts through the first quarter of 2025. It marked the latest delay due to weaker demand and increasing outside supply, but some members are getting antsy, like the United Arab Emirates. It feels that it has done more of the heavy lifting amid a campaign for higher quotas, and any new delays could be met with resistance.
SA commentary: "There's a lot of spare capacity that can be deployed into this market," TD Wealth writes in Will Trump's Calls For OPEC To Lower Oil Prices Work? "I think OPEC doesn't really want to do that because they know a 10%, let's say, increase in supply would cause more than a percent reduction in price. And that would not necessarily be accretive for the revenue side for them. So, I think they're going to play it by ear, see how things go, and keep the market as balanced as they possibly can."
What else is happening...
Australia's central bank cuts rates for the first time since 2020.
Delta (DAL) plane crashes at Toronto airport, injuring at least 15.
Trump's top economic advisor plans to regularly meet Fed’s Powell.
Beyond Sci-Fi: What investors need to know about humanoid robots.
Board autonomy? OpenAI mulls special voting rights to block hostile bids.
Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) soars on DeepSeek integration in WeChat.
Paid content: Reddit (RDDT) confirms plan to launch paywall this year.
Amazon (AMZN) workers in North Carolina vote against joining union.
AppLovin (APP) post-earnings rally fuels sky-high valuation debate.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy wants a European army, defense stocks rise.
Honda (HMC) open to reviving merger talks if Nissan CEO exits.
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan +0.3%. Hong Kong +1.6%. China -0.9%. India flat.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.1%. Paris flat. Frankfurt -0.1%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow +0.1%. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.4%. Crude +1.3% to $71.66. Gold +0.8% to $2,924.90. Bitcoin -0.4% to $95,742.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +3 bps to 4.51%.
Today's Economic Calendar
08:30 AM Empire State Mfg Survey
10:00 AM Housing Market Index
10:20 AM Fed's Daly Speech
01:00 PM Fed’s Barr Speech
04:00 PM Treasury International Capital
Companies reporting earnings today »