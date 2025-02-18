Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent earnings received mixed feedback from analysts. The company was able to beat the estimates but gave a modest forward growth outlook. However, it is important to dig deeper to find the new trends
Amazon's Layoffs And Robotics Initiatives Are A Boost To Earnings
Summary
- Amazon delivered strong earnings growth in the last few quarters on the back of AWS's operating income growth.
- However, AWS will be facing tough comps from the next quarter, when the year-ago operating margin was very high at 37.6%.
- The next driver of earnings growth for Amazon will be higher efficiency in fulfillment through the use of robotics and automation.
- In the recent quarter, the worldwide paid units showed 11% YoY growth, compared to only 4% YoY growth in worldwide paid costs.
- Amazon stock is trading at only 24 times the estimated EPS for the fiscal year ending Dec 2027, making it reasonably valued when we look at forward EPS growth momentum.
