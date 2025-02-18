American Century Equity Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

American Century Investments
23 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • U.S. equities broadly advanced during the quarter, despite a pullback in December.
  • Growth stocks outpaced their value counterparts during the quarter, even as some investors sought lower-volatility positions.
  • Choices of investments in the materials sector gave the portfolio a lift compared with the benchmark.
  • The portfolio seeks to invest in companies where we believe the valuation does not reflect the quality and normal earnings power of the company.

Closeup shot of an unrecognisable businesswoman using a calculator and laptop in an office

LumiNola

Portfolio Review

Equities gained during the period, despite a rocky December. U.S. equities broadly advanced during the quarter, despite a pullback in December. The rally broadened enough to include mid-cap stocks after the overhang of the U.S. elections lifted in November. Inflation remains stubborn, and

This article was written by

American Century Investments
23 Followers
American Century Investments® is a leading asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve health and save lives. It’s how we help our clients Prosper With Purpose. Every day people are increasingly focused on investing to make the world a better place for themselves, their families, their organizations, and the world at large. It is possible to live a more meaningful and impactful life and give back something that’s more valuable than money. When you invest with us, you can also invest in the future of others and have the potential to impact the lives of millions. That’s possible because of the distinct relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, which owns more than 40% of American Century Investments. Our dividend payments provide the ongoing financial support for the Institute’s work of uncovering the causes, treatments and prevention of life-threatening diseases, like cancer. Together we can become a powerful force for good…it’s like nothing you’ve seen before from an investment management firm. Note: American Century Investments is not an analyst publishing actively on Seeking Alpha; rather, our editors excerpt and republish from American Century Investments' publicly-available statements and letters.

Recommended For You

About TWEIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TWEIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACIIX
--
AEUDX
--
AEURX
--
AEYIX
--
TWEAX
--
TWEIX
--
AEIUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News