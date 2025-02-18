CRF: Reinvestment At NAV Works To Your Benefit

The Gaming Dividend
5.05K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Cornerstone Total Return Fund offers a high dividend yield of 15.6% with monthly payouts, making it ideal for income-focused investors.
  • The fund trades at a premium to NAV, but this allows dividends to be reinvested down at the fund's NAV. This provides an immediate capital gain on distributions.
  • CRF is less resilient during market downturns due to its reliance on net realized gains for distributions, making it riskier in volatile markets.
  • While the premium remains high, I will sit on the sidelines. A rights offering could dilute shares and provide an opportunity for entry at a lower valuation.

A piggy bank filling up with coins

Richard Drury

Overview

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE:CRF) operates as a closed end fund that aims to achieve attractive total returns with an emphasis on income generation. The fund maintains exposure to traditional equities and doesn't deploy any sort

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
5.05K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.You can read more of my work here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News