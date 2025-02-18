Cardiff Oncology: Pioneering RAS-Mutated Cancer Therapies With Onvansertib

Feb. 18, 2025 9:19 AM ETCardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) Stock, , ,
BioCGT Investor
881 Followers
(24min)

Summary

  • Cardiff Oncology's Onvansertib shows promise in treating RAS-mutated cancers, especially mCRC, with a strong therapeutic profile and potential for high returns if approved.
  • Onvansertib's Phase II results indicate superior efficacy in first-line treatment, supporting Cardiff's financial stability and long-term investment potential.
  • The competitive landscape includes therapies like LUMAKRAS and KRAZATI, but Onvansertib's mutation-agnostic approach offers a unique advantage.
  • Despite high risks, Cardiff's cash runway and positive clinical data justify a "Strong Buy" rating for high-risk tolerant long-term investors.
Colon cancer, Cancer attacking cell, Colon disease concept

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) is a biotechnology company in clinical stage. Their pipeline is fully centered on Onvansertib, a small molecule aimed at inhibiting the polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1), for the treatment of RAS-mutated cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), triple negative breast cancers (TNBC), small cell lung

This article was written by

BioCGT Investor
881 Followers
Originally a Biologist, M.Sc in Biomedicine, PhD in Bioengineerings, and +20 years experience in the research and development of novel Cell & Gene Therapies (CGT) tackling several clinical needs including orthopaedics and rare diseases. As an investor, I have been utilising my background in life sciences to assess the potential of novel treatments, including those using CGT, as well as, their capacity to drive shareholders' returns. Thus, as SA analyst, I will be focusing on analysing biotechnology, pharmaceutical, Medtech and healthcare stocks, providing you with my view of the company.Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor, "Euro Invest." Each of us works independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha’s Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News