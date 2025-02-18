Why Twilio Is Still A Buy After Q4 Earnings

Feb. 18, 2025 9:23 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO) StockTWLO
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Twilio's stock remains a buy despite a 120% rally, with earnings recovery and a solid growth outlook. The recent dip offers a buying opportunity.
  • Technically, $120-100 is a strong support zone; potential consolidation before moving higher, with a one-year price target of $150-180.
  • TWLO's EPS growth is robust, with a forward P/E of around 22 and a PEG ratio of 1, indicating solid value and growth potential.
  • Risks include maintaining momentum and avoiding a "tech value" stock category; investors should consider these risks before investing.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

San Jose Mineta International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

The last time I wrote about Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the stock was in the $50-60 range. At only around two times sales, the stock had become dirt cheap, and I called it a strong buy then (November 2023). However, while Twilio isn't exactly cheap

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500


Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.08K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TWLO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TWLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News