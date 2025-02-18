I rate StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) a Hold, for capital appreciation focused investors who are looking for long-term buy and hold investments. While its performance since IPO in 2020 has been stellar to date, the
StepStone Group Q3: Record High Earnings And Growth
Summary
- StepStone Group Inc. has shown stellar performance since its IPO in 2020, with significant growth in AUM and fee-related earnings.
- The company has a promising outlook with a growing trend behind alternative investments, but the current stock price appears overbought.
- Risks include competition and potential changes in tax laws affecting carried interest, which could impact the profitability and attractiveness of alternative investments.
- I rate STEP a Hold due to premium valuation, but encourage investors to monitor pullbacks for a more opportune time to invest.
