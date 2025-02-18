Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth fiscal quarter last week due to an upsurge in the company’s fee revenue and an improving lending environment, leading to a higher conversion rate on the AI-supported lending platform. Upstart also
Upstart: Expensive Fintech Play
Summary
- Upstart reported strong Q4 results with $0.29 EPS and $219M in revenue, driven by fee revenue growth and an improved lending environment.
- Platform metrics like conversion rates continued to improve, and the Fintech expects at least break-even on a GAAP income level.
- Upstart's Q1'25 and FY 2025 outlooks are optimistic, but risks include a potential loss in revenue momentum if federal fund rates rise.
- Despite positive earnings and 56% Y/Y revenue growth, Upstart has an unattractive risk and valuation profile compared to other Fintechs.
- While Upstart's AI-driven platform shows promise, the current valuation exposes investors to draw-down risks.
