AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has had a remarkably strong FY24, with total revenues up 43% and a significant surge in net income of 343% year-over-year. Yet, at a price-to-book ratio of 160, AppLovin stock is priced as a luxury good—an
Ignore AppLovin Stock's Profit-Driven Intangible Value At Your Own Peril
Summary
- AppLovin Corporation’s revenue increased by 43% and net income surged 343% in FY24, driven by a 75% growth in ad revenue. Investors were rewarded with a $2.1B share repurchase.
- AppLovin stock trades at a price-to-book ratio near 160 and a price-to-sales ratio of 37.5, implying that its premium valuation is based more on brand prestige than on fundamentals.
- Technical indicators, notably an RSI above 80, signal potential near-term pullbacks amid moderated growth, warranting caution for investors.
