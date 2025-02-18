AMC Networks: Earnings Overreaction - Still Undervalued
Summary
- AMC Networks is undervalued despite trading at all-time lows, with a focus on debt reduction and growing streaming revenues to offset cable business decline.
- Q4 2024 earnings missed bottom-line expectations due to higher costs, but streaming revenue growth continues, supporting the company's turnaround efforts.
- 2025 guidance shows declines in key metrics, but increased streaming revenue share positions AMCX for future growth and resilience.
- Valuation metrics indicate an attractive EV/AOI ratio, but risks include heavy debt, dual share class structure, and potential accelerated decline in legacy business.
