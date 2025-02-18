Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Huang Pu - Investor Relations Director

Dr. Charles Zhang - Chairman and CEO

Joanna Lv - Chief Financial Officer

James Deng - Vice President, Finance

Dewen Chen - Chief Executive Officer, Changyou

Yaobin Wang - Chief Financial Officer, Changyou

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Alicia Yap - Citi

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and good afternoon. Thank you for joining Sohu's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today's conference call, Huang Pu, Investor Relations Director of Sohu. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Huang Pu

Thanks, Operator. Thank you for joining us to discuss Sohu's fourth quarter 2024 results. On the call are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Charles Zhang; CFO, Joanna Lv; and Vice President of Finance, James Deng. Also with us are Changyou's CEO, Dewen Chen; and the CFO, Yaobin Wang.

Before management begins their prepared remarks, I would like to remind you of the company's Safe Harbor statements in connection with today's conference call. Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For more information about the potential