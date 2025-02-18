Retail Exuberance Sets Market Up For A Correction

Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • One way we can view retail exuberance is through the use of leverage.
  • When we specifically look at margin debt, a loan against underlying collateral in brokerage accounts, those debt levels have surged to a record. The year-over-year rate of change in debt is rising sharply but certainly can go further if retail exuberance continues.
  • What makes rising margin debt levels more dangerous is when retail exuberance feeds into all risk assets simultaneously.

A double exposure image of skyscrapers with overlay of financial graphs, set against a blurred background, illustrating the concept of business growth

peshkov

Last week, we discussed the surge in retail exuberance in the market following the election of President Trump.

“The market defies more negative news because retail investors continue to step in and “buy the dip.” In our recent Bull Bear

This article was written by

Lance Roberts
31.92K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News