Auto Loan Delinquencies Deteriorate As New Car Prices Rise

Michael Gray
1.43K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Auto loans reached a record high of $1.66 trillion in Q4 2024, driven by rising car prices and increased auto sales.
  • Auto loan delinquencies are at a 14-year-high, primarily due to struggles among Subprime Borrowers with credit scores below 620.
  • The composition of new car borrowers has shifted towards Prime Borrowers, who now represent 37.5% of the market.
  • The changing economic landscape, including a shrinking government labor force and rising immigrant deportations, may further deteriorate auto loan quality.

Auto loan concept picture, auto loan pressure

dashu83

Auto sales inched higher in 2024 to 16.3 million vehicles, up from 16.0 million vehicles in 2023, a 1.9% increase.

Despite rising for the second consecutive year, new vehicle sales are still below the 5-year pre-pandemic average of 17.7

This article was written by

Michael Gray
1.43K Followers
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CARZ
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News