American Century High-Yield Municipal Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

American Century Investments
Summary

  • Alongside rising Treasury yields and persistent inflation, U.S. bonds broadly declined in the quarter.
  • While municipal credit trends continued to level off, balance sheets for most state and local entities remained fairly robust.
  • Our longer-than-index duration position weighed on the portfolio’s performance compared with the benchmark as yields rose.

Average Annual Total Returns for Period Ended 12/31/2024

Class

Qtr(%)

1 Year(%)

3 Year(%)

5 Year(%)

10 Year(%)

Since Inception(%)

Inception Date

Gross Expense Ratio(%)

Investor

-1.17

5.39

-1.02

1.44

3.23

4.25

3/31/98

0.61

This article was written by

American Century Investments
American Century Investments® is a leading asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve health and save lives. It’s how we help our clients Prosper With Purpose. Every day people are increasingly focused on investing to make the world a better place for themselves, their families, their organizations, and the world at large. It is possible to live a more meaningful and impactful life and give back something that’s more valuable than money. When you invest with us, you can also invest in the future of others and have the potential to impact the lives of millions. That’s possible because of the distinct relationship with the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, which owns more than 40% of American Century Investments. Our dividend payments provide the ongoing financial support for the Institute’s work of uncovering the causes, treatments and prevention of life-threatening diseases, like cancer. Together we can become a powerful force for good…it’s like nothing you’ve seen before from an investment management firm. Note: American Century Investments is not an analyst publishing actively on Seeking Alpha; rather, our editors excerpt and republish from American Century Investments' publicly-available statements and letters.

