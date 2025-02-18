General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 2025 CAGNY Conference Transcript

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) 2025 CAGNY Conference February 18, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Harmening – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kofi Bruce – Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Siemon – Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

Ken Goldman – JPMorgan

Andrew Lazar – Barclays

Jeffrey Harmening

Thank you for that very kind introduction, Bonnie, and greetings to everyone here and listening on the webcast. It is an honor to kick off CAGNY Conference once again this year. I'm pleased to be joined on stage today by Chief Financial Officer, Kofi Bruce; and our Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, Jeff Siemon. I'd also like to thank Alyssa Bowersock, Cornell Burnette and Keith Holme and the rest of our team who did a terrific job supporting our presentation and pulling together this morning's breakfast and displays. Before we get started, I'll remind you that our remarks today include forward-looking statements that reflect our current views and assumptions. This slide lists factors that could cause our future results to be different than our current estimates.

I'll begin this morning by sharing the key messages that I hope you'll take away from today's presentation. 2025 marks five years since we formally launched our Accelerate strategy. Over the past five years we've invested meaningfully in our brands, significantly reshaped our portfolio, built a competitively advantaged digital infrastructure and advanced our people and planetary commitments, all while delivering financial results that have met or exceeded our long-term goals. Delivering those results required tremendous agility as we navigated through the pandemic, supply disruptions, record levels of inflation and the prolonged period of consumer stabilization that we've experienced more recently.

We know that success going forward will require us to continue to adapt and invest to meet today's