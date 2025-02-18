CVS Health: One Good Quarter Is Not Enough; Retain Sell

Feb. 18, 2025 12:34 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS) StockCVS
Hunting Alpha
5.91K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Despite a recent 45% rally, I maintain a 'Sell' view on CVS due to its underwhelming execution record and rising leverage levels.
  • CVS' Q4 results showed a surprising EBIT margin beat, but continued margin erosion in its insurance business remains a concern.
  • Improved margin performance in FY25 is possible with better insurance policy terms and reduced loss-making membership counts but given a poor execution record, it is better to wait for evidence.
  • Transparent pricing via the CostVantage pricing model may boost volumes in the pharmacy business in FY25.
  • Valuations vs comps are at a lower than usual discount and technical analysis suggests a likely bull trap. Leverage levels are also climbing. All this warrants caution.

Young Girl Waving Finger to Refuse Isolated on Yellow Background

Don't become bullish too soon

yourstockbank

Performance Assessment

In mid-Dec'24, I retained my 'Sell' view on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). This was unfortunate as the stock has rallied hard since then:

As a result, a lot of the active return generated

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
5.91K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News