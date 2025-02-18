Total Return Breakouts: 3 Tariff Trades As China, Value, And Financial Stocks Move Higher

JD Henning
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Timing greatly enhances returns in noisy market conditions, as the unpredictability of traders can create significant divergence from fundamental values.
  • This article highlights three top trades in positive signals from different portfolio models: FinVolution Group, UP Fintech Holding Limited, and Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF.
  • Leveraging key variables to detect sector and market changes protects downside risks and enhances returns even in long-term value portfolios, helping to avoid painful situations.
  • The US Dollar Index decline from the January peak may create strong momentum for the current sample selections through ongoing volatility and frequent negative signals.
Traditional Junk Boat at Dusk

Yongyuan Dai

Introduction

The unpredictability of noise traders' beliefs creates a risk in the price of the asset that deters rational arbitragers from aggressively betting against them. As a result, prices can diverge significantly from fundamental values even in the absence of



