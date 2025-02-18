This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Duquesne Family Office’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Stanley Druckenmiller’s regulatory 13F Form filed on
Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
Summary
- Duquesne Family Office's 13F portfolio value rose from $2.95B to $3.72B, with 36 significant securities, focusing on Natera, Coherent, Woodward, Teva Pharma, and Coupang.
- New stakes include United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Sketchers USA, Amazon.com, SLM Corp, American Airlines, Warner Brothers Discovery, Eli Lilly, Brookfield Corp, and BWX Technologies.
- Significant stake increases were made in Woodward Inc., Teva Pharma, Seagate Tech, Mercadolibre, YPF Sociedad, and Daktronics, while notable disposals include Adobe Inc., Camden Property, and Microsoft Corp.
- Stanley Druckenmiller's trend-following trading style, similar to George Soros, continues to shape the portfolio's strategic moves and adjustments.
